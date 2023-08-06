The arrests of Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor, suspected of involvement in the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab in the village of Burqa near Ramallah on Friday, was extended by five days on Saturday night.

The incident in question occurred when a group of Jews was attacked by Palestinian Arab rioters. Indor, who felt his life was in danger, opened fire on the attackers.

Indor, who is suspected of having shot the Palestinian Arab dead, is currently hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after sustaining an injury to his head during the incident, and was therefore absent from his hearing and was not questioned.

Yered is also suspected of obstructing investigative procedures. In the past, he served as spokesperson for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit).