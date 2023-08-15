Israel Police on Tuesday afternoon filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court, requesting to reverse the Magistrates Court's decision to release Yehiel Indor to house arrest.

Indor was severely injured by an Arab mob earlier this month, and was only released from the hospital on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court released Indor from police custody to house arrest.

The hearing on his case will take place in the District Court at 2:00p.m.

During the Magistrates Court hearing on Tuesday, the police representative noted that Indor is suspected of manslaughter, not of murder.

It also became clear during the hearing that the pathological report on the death of the Arab killed at the scene did not include results from an autopsy.