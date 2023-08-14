Yehiel Indor, who was released on Sunday from the hospital after he was severely injured in the violent incident near Burqa and was transferred to the Prison Service hospital to continue his detention, arrived on Monday at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his case.

The hearing will discuss the appeal by Indor's lawyer against the extension of his detention. The police wish to charge Indor with murder.

During the hearing, Indor's representatives, Attornies Nati Rom and Adi Keidar from the Honenu organization, are expected to demand his immediate release.

The appeal states that the suspect has no criminal record and that the court has already ordered his conditional release, but the district court decided to defer the decision to inspect the evidence that came in after the trial. The attornies also stated that, in all of the proceedings, the claim of self-defense was not refuted. Similarly, they mentioned that on Friday, the police removed the clause of nationalist and racistly motivated murder from the suspicion notice, and they are currently charging him with lesser crimes.