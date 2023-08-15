IDF and police forces on Monday night detained for questioning two Palestinian Authority Arabs suspected of participation in assault during the Burqa incident earlier this month.

In the incident, rock attacks by an Arab mob left Yehiel Indor hospitalized with severe injuries to his head.

The Arabs are suspected of rock-throwing and aggravated assault.

According to the police, the investigation of the incident is ongoing, and investigative staff will continue to work to bring all those involved to justice. In addition to the two who were arrested - a minor and an adult - police expect to carry out additional arrests in the near future.

Last week, four Palestinian Authority Arab suspects were released by the military court.

In his decision, the judge explained, "I did not find that there was a reasonable suspicion attributed to them. There are not enough proofs to create a reasonable suspicion."

"Most of the investigative actions can be carried out when the suspects are not in custody," the judge added. "I order the suspects to be released."