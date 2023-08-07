תיעוד תפיסת ביצת ההפתעה דוברות המשטרה

Undercover police officers on Sunday caught a drug dealer hiding drugs in a Kinder Surprise Egg, an egg-shaped confection with a milk chocolate shell and a hollow plastic core that usually holds a prize.

The dealer allegedly used an electronic scooter to deliver his goods directly to the customer's home. On Sunday, the investigation moved out to the open when the officers arrested the suspect, a Rehovot resident in his twenties, in the act.

While searching his belongings, the officers caught a Kinder Suprise Egg containing crystal meth and heroin divided into portions. Following the investigation, the suspect was jailed.

Later today, the suspect will be brought before a judge to have his detentions extended as needed by the investigation.