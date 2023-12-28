A haredi man was arrested in the capital of Moldova after attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

Local authorities found bricks of ecstasy in his luggage valued at approximately 10 million shekel. According to the local authorities, the suspect is a 32-year-old Israeli man who was flying to Chișinău from Amsterdam

The suspect lives in central Israel, left Israel through the tax-exempt line, and declared that he had nothing to declare to customs. Tax officials found three boxes in his luggage labeled as pet food, which contained drugs.

According to local media, the Moldova authorities searched five addresses in the capital and investigated individuals suspected of being connected to the Israeli man. The suspect was arrested and will be imprisoned for 30 days pending trial.

Family members of the suspect commented: "He did not know that they were exploiting him, he really thought it was pet food, and agreed to move the boxes in exchange for $500 and a plane ticket."