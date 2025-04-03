IDF soldiers identified suspicious vehicle movement on Thursday in the area of Beit Yosef in northeast Israel.

IDF and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and located 15 sacks that had been hurled toward the border fence with Jordan, containing approximately 150 kilograms of drugs.

Following a pursuit by the security forces, two residents from Kafr Misr were apprehended and transferred, along with the confiscated drugs, for further processing by the Israel Police.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart smuggling attempts along the eastern border," the IDF stated.