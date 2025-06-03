A disturbing trend has emerged involving young haredi men being recruited to smuggle the stimulant plant khat to the UK and other countries.

According to a report by Behadrei Haredim, dozens of young individuals are being offered up to 7,000 shekels per trip to travel abroad with suitcases containing 25-30 kilograms of khat. The plant is known for its stimulant properties, causing increased sociability, euphoria, and appetite suppression. While legal in Israel, khat is classified as an illegal narcotic in much of the Western world.

The phenomenon, which was depicted earlier this year in the Israeli television series Shababnikim, came to light in a real-world incident last week when two young haredi men were arrested at customs in London with 50 kilograms of khat in their possession.

The incident has alarmed members of the British Jewish community, who are cautioning against involvement in such activities. “The punishment can be extremely severe,” one community representative told the outlet. “Some young haredim have ended up in European prisons for extended periods. Judges sometimes show leniency if it’s a first offense and the individual claims ignorance, but not always.”

Community leaders are urging young men to resist the lure of fast cash, warning of both legal consequences and the broader damage to Jewish communities. “This is not only illegal—it is a grave chilul Hashem (desecration of G-d’s name) that harms Jewish communities across Europe.”