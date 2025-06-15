Minister of Defense Israel Katz published a strong statement on social media on Sunday following the deadly Iranian missile attacks on Israel and the IDF's retaliation, in which he wrote: "Tehran will face the same fate as Beirut."

The statement comes amid an extensive series of strikes by the IAF in Iran, including the capital city of Tehran.

The IDF stated that throughout the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Tehran and struck infrastructure and targets of the Iranian nuclear project, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate.

According to the IDF, the strike targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive.