תיעוד מעצר שני החשודים בריגול לטובת איראן דוברות המשטרה

On Saturday night, the ISA and YAMAM elite counterterrorism unit arrested two Jewish Israeli citizens for questioning, on suspicion of committing a security offense under the direction of Iranian intelligence.

This case adds to 22 other incidents thwarted by the Shin Bet and Israeli Police since the start of the war, highlighting repeated efforts by Iranian intelligence operatives to recruit Israeli citizens for missions intended to harm the security of the State of Israel and its population.

An ISA official stated: "In the midst of a campaign against Iran, including missile attacks on population centers and strategic sites in Israel, we are witnessing the real danger of collaboration with the Iranian enemy. Information provided by these Israelis is being used to damage Israel."

The ISA and Israel Police reiterated their warning against maintaining contact with foreign operatives or carrying out missions on their behalf, especially during the current wartime situation with Iran.

"Such actions constitute a serious criminal offense. All Israeli security and law enforcement bodies will act decisively to bring those involved to justice."