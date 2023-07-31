A worker at a Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca narrowly escaped the jaws of a massive alligator when the 600-pound reptile snapped at him during an attempted feeding.

In a video posted to social media, the worker, who is identified only as Chad, attempts to feed 'Elvis' a raw turkey when Elvis charges at him and bites at his legs.

Another worker who was close by intervened and held Elvis' jaws closed.

The park stated: “Over the weekend Elvis had a hard time deciding if he wanted to eat turkey or Chad’s legs. Who knew a 12 ft 600lb alligator could run so fast.”

As a large crocodilian species, American alligators have a bite force which ranks among the strongest in the animal kingdom at 2,980 pounds per square inch, nearly three times as powerful as a lion's bite. However, while their jaws close with incredible force, they do not open with such strength and can be held closed.