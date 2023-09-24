A large alligator was spotted carrying the remains of a human body in its mouth in the town of Ridgecrest, Florida on Friday.

The 13-foot reptile was seen with the remains in a canal just off of a residential street in the town.

"I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording," witness JaMarcus Bullard told Spectrum Bay News 9. "I came down to the fire department and reported it to them."

Rescue and police forces arrived at the scene and removed the gator and the body from the water. The alligator was "humanely killed," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are investigating how the victim died and if the victim was killed by the alligator or if the victim was already dead when the predator came across the body.