An 88-year old woman was attacked and killed by an alligator in Beaufort County, South Carolina on Monday, officials said.

First responders arrived at Sun City Hilton Head on Monday morning after a report of an alligator attack, a statement said.

Emergency crews discovered the dead body of an elderly woman that was being guarded by an alligator.

The victim was later identified as 88-year-old Nancy Becker, ABC News reports.

Authorities believe she was gardening near a pond when she fell into the water.

The alligator was described as a 9-foot, 8-inch long male. It was captured and euthanized.

The Sun City Hilton Head area has over 200 ponds and lagoons, according to WTOC.

The fatality is the fifth alligator death in South Carolina since 2000, according to the Department of Natural Resources.