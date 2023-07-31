Fighting raged Sunday in Lebanon's largest “Palestinian refugee” camp, near the southern port city of Sidon, killing at least five people and wounding seven, The Associated Press reported.

UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, put the death toll at six, and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two children were among those wounded.

Palestinian Arab officials, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the fighting broke out after an unknown gunman tried to kill Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.

Later, Islamist militants shot and killed a Palestinian Arab military general from the Fatah group and three escorts as they were walking through a parking lot, another PA official told AP.

The camp, Ain Al-Hilweh, is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon. The UN says about 55,000 people live in the camp.

During Sunday’s violence, factions blazed away with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers and lobbed hand grenades in the camp.

The fighting stopped for several hours in the morning, though state media said there was still sporadic sniper fire, but fighting erupted again after the killing of the Palestinian Arab general and his escorts.

Fatah in a statement condemned the killing of its security official, saying the attack was part of a “bloody scheme that targets the security and stability of our camps.” It vowed to hold the “perpetrators accountable.”

Lebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country reside in residential neighborhoods known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

Lebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and has stressed the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.

Several years ago, Lebanese authorities launched a crackdown on foreign workers, including people registered as “Palestinian refugees”.

According to a population census conducted in 2017, there are 174,422 “Palestinian refugees” residing in Lebanon in 12 "refugee camps" and in 152 residential neighborhoods throughout the country.