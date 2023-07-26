The European Union (EU) released a statement Wednesday expressing "concern" over the passage of the Israeli government's first judicial reform bill limiting the court's ability to apply the 'Reasonableness Standard' earlier this week and calling for the parties to work to achieve a broad consensus on further legislation.

"The European Union is following the developments in Israel related to the judicial reform closely and with concern," the statement began.

"EU-Israel relations are based on shared values, including the separation of powers and the rule of law, where the independent judiciary is an essential element to ensure effective checks and balances.

"While the specific arrangements related to the judicial reform and its scope are to be decided by the Israelis, it is important that the core values on which our partnership is based are preserved.

"The European Union calls on the Israeli government to continue to seek a broad consensus and aim for a process that is inclusive. It is important to reach a compromise which would be acceptable for the Israeli citizens and political parties.

"The ongoing debates and demonstrations are a sign that a considerable part of the Israeli population is concerned about the reforms and that Israel is a vibrant democracy," the EU statement concluded.