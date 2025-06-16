The Defense Ministry on Monday announced that rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad will begin within 72 hours at the latest.

Approval to initiate the flights was granted to Transportation Minister Miri Regev following coordination with Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram.

The primary departure points for flights to Israel will include Athens, Larnaca, New York, and Bangkok. Israel’s airspace will reopen with advance notice to the public just six hours before the first flight.

According to the Defense Ministry, Israel’s National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) will determine the boarding priority for passengers, although the criteria have yet to be published.

The primary focus will be on returning essential personnel critical to Israel’s security. These will be inbound flights only — no departures from Israel to international destinations will be permitted.

An estimated 150,000 Israelis are currently abroad and unable to return.

Baram explained: “The Defense Ministry is responsible for bringing back all those essential to the IDF. First the front-line fighters, then support personnel, and finally employees of the defense establishment and defense industries. We have lists and a coordinated plan with the Civil Aviation Authority and the IDF, including aircraft that can be activated by law. Everything is ready to go.”