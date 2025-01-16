In a surprising move, MK Gadi Eisenkot is expressing support for parts of the compromise outline of the judicial reform which was proposed by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

According to a report in Haaretz, during a closed meeting of members of the National Unity Party regarding the proposal, Eisenkot said, "The seniority system does not seem right to me. It is not smart, not correct, and not grounded anywhere. We need to move to a system where the best judge is selected as the President of the Supreme Court. A Chief of Staff is not chosen based on seniority, nor are government ministers or company executives."

According to the report, Eisenkot also said that Sa'ar and Levin's proposal, which suggests that coalition and opposition representatives will replace the representatives of the Bar Association in the Judicial Selection Committee, is not bad.

He also mentioned that, in his opinion, the candidates for the position of Supreme Court judge proposed by Levin – Aviad Bakshi and Rafi Biton – should not be disqualified.