The House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees have launched an investigation into six organizations that received federal funding under the Biden administration, examining whether the grants were used to influence Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political standing during the 2023 judicial reform protests, Jewish Insider reports.

According to letters obtained by Jewish Insider, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) have reached out to six organizations: the Jewish Communal Fund, Middle East Dialogue Network, Movement for Quality Government in Israel, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and Blue and White Future. The letters, sent Wednesday evening, seek answers on the organizations’ involvement in the protests.

Each of these groups received US funding and was reportedly either directly or indirectly engaged in activities related to the demonstrations.

Jordan and Mast accuse the Biden administration of using taxpayer dollars to fund efforts aimed at “attempting to undermine Israel’s democratically elected government,” describing such actions as a potential violation of civil liberties and possibly criminal, according to Jewish Insider.

The committees have requested documentation and communications related to the grants, with a deadline for submission of April 9.