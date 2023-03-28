Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday met the leader of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, at his palace in Abu Dhabi.

The two discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially during this complex period.

During the day, former Prime Minister Bennett held a series of five meetings with the heads of the Emirati government and economy, including Sheikh Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive officer and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company and one of the senior advisers of the President of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, in order to continue the momentum of cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi in January, but his visit was canceled and no new date has yet been set. According to one of the reports, the UAE canceled the Prime Minister's political visit to the country due to fear that his conduct during the visit could cause tensions with Tehran.

The UAE was one of four Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the US in 2020.

Last week, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visited the UAE Emirates. Bin Zayed welcomed Assad and his wife at the airport, and they were given an honor guard.