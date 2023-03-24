Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) introduced in the House of Representatives an amendment to the Parents Bill of Rights, supported by House Republicans, to clarify that the stipulations of the bill can’t be used to impose requirements on non-public schools, Yeshiva World News reported.

Lawler spoke out on Thursday against New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s attempts to push through new requirements on non-public schools in his district, which encompasses Rockland County where many yeshivas are located.

He also proposed a “Sense of Congress” clause that says: “It is the sense of Congress that local educational agencies do not have the authority to exercise any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum or program of instruction of non-public elementary or secondary schools.”

Earlier in the week, the Albany Supreme Court ruled that some parts of the recently enacted substantial equivalency regulations, that targeted yeshivas, exceeded the State Education Department’s (SED) authority.

Lawler stressed that many residents in his district have contacted him to convey their concerns that New York is attempting to directly intervene in their children’s education, according to YWN.

“A key provision of this new state regulation was actually thrown out in court today,” Lawler said, referring to the Albany Supreme Court’s decision. “Parents choose to send their children to the school they feel best suits their needs and beliefs. It is not the role of any government to dictate to parents and children what they should believe and practice, and in my district it certainly is a concern held by many parents.”