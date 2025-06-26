In a bold statement to the media, New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to protect the city's future from the influence of Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who won this week's Democratic Party primaries for this Fall's mayoral race.

Adams, who has been known for his strong stance on public safety and law enforcement, expressed his concerns over Mamdani’s radical policies and their potential impact on the city’s future. "We cannot allow New York City to fall into chaos under the influence of those who want to dismantle the very systems that keep us safe and prosperous," Adams stated.

The incumbent mayor responded to a front page headline in the New York Post that stated: "NYC SOS: Who will save city after radical socialist batters Cuomo in Dem mayoral primary?"

Adams told the Post in response: “I’m going to take this SOS. Who will save city … ‘Eric."

This is not the first time Adams has directly challenged Mamdani, a member of the New York State Assembly, who has made headlines for his calls to defund the police and overhaul the city's criminal justice system, as well as for multiple antisemitism controversies. In recent months, Mamdani has pushed for sweeping changes that would transform the city into a more socialist structure, including advocating for rent control and free housing initiatives, and even more radical proposals that critics argue would strain the city's resources and lead to economic instability.

While Mamdani has garnered strong support from some progressive circles, Adams remains firmly against these reforms, stating that such ideas threaten the safety and well-being of New Yorkers. "I was elected to keep this city safe, to make sure our children can walk home without fear and that businesses can thrive without the overbearing weight of impractical policies," Adams said in a statement issued to the press.

Adams also pointed to the dangerous consequences of Mamdani’s proposals, especially in light of the city's ongoing struggles with crime and homelessness. "I will not sit idly by while politicians like Zohran Mamdani try to drag this city back into the past with their unrealistic vision of what New York should be," Adams declared. "I am committed to ensuring that New York remains the safest, most dynamic city in the world for everyone, regardless of their background."

Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primaries has raised fears in New York's Jewish community over Mamdani's extreme anti-Israel policies. Mamdani condemned Israel less than two days after the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, before Israel had begun its retaliation for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He also refused to support legislation condemning the Holocaust and has defended the phrase "globalize the Intifada," widely understood as a call for violence against Jews around the world.

Adams, by contrast, has been a supporter of Israel and of New York's Jewish community.