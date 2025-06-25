US President Donald Trump reacted to far-left candidate Zohran Mamdani's victory in last night's Democratic Party primaries in the New York City Mayoral race, saying that the Democrats had "crossed the line" by selecting Mamdani.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

In another post, he wrote: "I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into 'play.' After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet - Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!"

Mamdani, who has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism over his radical criticism of Israel, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Mamdani condemned Israel following the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians, was affiliated with the radical Students for Justice in Palestine organization in college, has supported the BDS movement, refuses to support Israel's right to exist as a Jewish State, and has defended the phrase "globalize the Intifada," widely considered to be a call for violence against Jews around the world.

Mamdani is now the favored candidate to become the next mayor of New York City. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is expected to run for reelection as an independent candidate,