A shooting attack was carried out overnight Wednesday toward an Israeli vehicle at Adam Square in the Binyamin region.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in that IDF soldiers identified hits on the vehicle and located bullet casings.

No injuries were reported. The soldiers are searching for suspects.

Earlier this week, during a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) counterterrorism activity, the forces apprehended a terrorist squad from the town of Beit Ummar, who carried out a shooting attack toward the community of Karmei Tzur on January 22, 2023.

In less than a week after the shooting, IDF and Shin Bet forces apprehended three 20-year-old operatives from the town of Beit Ummar and transferred them for questioning.

During the questioning, it was discovered that the three were involved in the shooting attack toward the community of Karmei Tzur and tampered with evidence afterward.

One of the individuals was also involved in a number of other incidents in which he hurled firebombs and rocks at Israeli vehicles and IDF forces.