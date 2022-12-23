The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the terrorist wing of the Fatah organization, praised the terrorists who confronted IDF soldiers as they were securing the entrance of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) overnight Wednesday.

"The defeated government is watching us and brags to the public and the people about its imaginary victories in order to raise its profile on the Israeli street, but we and you know the failures that occur with every assault on the Balata refugee camp near Joseph's Tomb and on our city of Nablus," the organization said in a statement it published on Thursday.

"Everyone saw the intensity of the pressure the occupation was under for the shooting and explosive charges that injured several soldiers, and as usual it denied any injury," the statement said.

"Today, the government and the Zionist media claim that the prayer at Joseph’s Tomb was safe, and therefore, we warn the occupation against any foolish act it may commit against our Palestinian people, wherever it may be, as the reaction will be overwhelming," the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades warned.

"As we swore, we will not deviate from our focus on the occupation, regardless of the price that will be charged to us," it stated.