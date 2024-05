ירי הרקטות מאחורי שקי קמח של האו"ם צילום: ללא

The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the militant wing of Fatah, published footage showing the launch of rockets at IDF forces near the site of the Rafah airport as rockets lean on sacks from the UN and the World Food Program.

The footage is another of many showing how terror organizations use civilian means against IDF soldiers.