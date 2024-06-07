A Palestinian Arab man has been charged in France with financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder over suspected links to attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria in 2023, AFP reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the case.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being prosecuted for alleged terrorist conspiracy with a view to preparing attacks against people, financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was placed in pre-trial detention. He is believed to be a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction.

The investigation was carried out as part of an inquiry opened by the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office in December, 2023, the source told AFP, adding the investigation was launched after Israel reported the matter to the French authorities.