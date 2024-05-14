Abu Muhammad, the official spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, the military arm of the Fatah movement led by Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), confirms in an official statement that the organization's fighters participated in the October 7th attack on Gaza surrounding villages and IDF bases.

"On October 7th, our heroes in the brave unit participated in the invasion of the colonies (settlements) in the communities surrounding Gaza and the (military) positions known as the Gaza Division, and together with our brothers in the Palestinian struggle organizations captured many Zionists, some of them were transferred to us and some are still in our hands," said Abu Muhammad in a video message published last week.

Abu Muhammad mentioned that the fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are participating in the fighting against the IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and have carried out over 470 "military missions" since October 7th.

He added that, “The Al-Aqsa Brigades conducted more than 190 direct exchanges of fire with the "enemy", hit more than 50 IDF vehicles, launched more than 220 rockets, carried out 170 attacks on IDF forces, carried out 25 sniping attacks on IDF soldiers, thwarted four landing operations on the Gaza shores and carried out 23 interception operations of UAVs.

"We emphasize that using the rifle and confrontation are the only and appropriate ways to liberate Palestine and remove the usurpers (of the land) from our entire land. We will never give up our weapons, no matter how many challenges multiply and sacrifices intensify, because this is the honor of our people," Abu Muhammad stressed.

The Al-Aqsa Brigades channel on Telegram reported that in the past few days, Al Aqsa Brigades fighters fired an anti-tank missile at a tank in the Jabalia camp, set off an explosive device aimed at a tank south of the Zeytun neighborhood, and launched rockets at IDF forces at the Netzarim junction.