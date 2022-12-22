An exchange of gunfire broke out overnight Wednesday between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Arab terrorists in Shechem (Nablus), as the soldiers were securing about 20 buses filled with Jewish worshipers who entered Joseph's Tomb.

According to reports, in addition to heavy exchanges of fire, the terrorists threw rocks and explosive devices at the Israeli forces.

Palestinian Arab sources reported one person dead and a number of wounded, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces operating in the same area arrested a wanted terrorist suspected of involvement in the shooting attack near Havat Gilad last Friday.

The terrorist, 25 years of age, is a Hamas terrorist who served a prison sentence in Israel for his involvement in terrorist activities.

He was transferred to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for investigation.

On Sunday, security forces arrested a 47-year-old terrorist suspected of involvement in the attack near Havat Gilad.