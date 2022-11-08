Two suspects accused of being behind a Brooklyn burglary spree in October were arrested on Monday in connection with up to 70 thefts, with at least 25 occurring in Flatbush.

The pair were arrested after being chased for several miles in a stolen vehicle, according to Hamodia.

The suspects stole jewelry, money and a luxury car. In total, they were allegedly responsible for dozens of brazen thefts across six Brooklyn neighborhoods, Flatbush Shomrim told the news outlet. In each case, they broke into homes by opening windows and climbing inside, according to investigators.

They were spotted Monday at 4:40 a.m. canvassing driveways in Flatbush, which led to Shomrim being called. Shomrim followed the suspects for around 20 minutes. The NYPD were also called after multiple break-ins in the area occurred early that morning.

The suspects proceeded to attempt to escape through backyards and then drove away in a stolen car with Pennsylvania license plates. They were chased by an NYPD car and 10 Shomrim units. At one point they began driving the wrong way down one-way streets. The suspects finally crashed at the Avenue X and East 2nd Street intersection where they were taken into custody by police, the report said.

Stolen jewlery, a large amount of cash and car keys were retrieved from the two suspects. Police are current examining the homes of their victims for further evidence.