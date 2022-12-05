A Jewish man and his son were shot at with a BB gun while leaving a kosher supermarket in Staten Island, New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The father and his 7-year old son were standing outside the Island Kosher grocery store when they were shot at by a passing Ford Mustang. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Face, the New York Daily News reported.

The visibly Jewish father and son were outside the store at around 4:20 p.m. when the driver of the Mustang fired several pellets from his gun at them. One of the pellets grazed the boy’s ear and hit the father in the chest.

After firing at them, the Mustang fled west. According to police, it did not have any license plates.

The two victims received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Yeshiva World News reported.

The Hate Crime Task Face is investigating to see if antisemitism was a motive in the incident.