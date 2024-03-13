The Yeshiva World has reported that an Israel real estate sales event that was scheduled to take place at the Shul on Avenue N and East 27 Street will not take place Thursday at this location.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has been informed that the Israeli real estate event to be held in Flatbush, New York, has been canceled because of pro-Hamas gangs.

Sources report that immense pressure had been put on the NY Police Dept. to cancel the event, because the event and the hosting community which have been targeted by violent protest groups.

Pro-Palestinian protests have been held throughout the US, with the peak outburst on Sunday in Teaneck. Teaneck decided not to hold a counter-demonstration but encouraged people to come to the event.

In Lawrence, Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst (YILC) organized a prayer rally with the mayor and other dignitaries, attended by many hundreds of men and women from the community.

In Canada, the communities decided to respond with a counter-demonstration.

Gidon Katz, the initiator and producer of the Israel Real Estate Expo, said, “It was pretty shocking to me. There were hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating outside the event, and I feel that without the police and volunteers from the community, they would have come in and destroyed the event. The Montreal police brought in SWAT teams and they took control of the event.”

Katz added that the incidents are a reminder to his community of the expo’s purpose: “There are some that think it's just part of life in the Diaspora. People here are not looking for an exit strategy, but an entry strategy for Israel.”