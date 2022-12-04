An intern at Emek Medical Center in Afula, northern Israel, who published a post supporting the terrorist who attempted to stab a Border Police officer in Hawara in Samaria on Friday and called to "end the occupation", has angered MK Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, who sent the hospital a letter demanding her termination.

"It was brought to my attention that Dr. Rana Shadafny, an intern at your surgical department, posted a story on her Instagram account last Friday 11/2/22 in which she attacked the soldier who killed the terrorist who tried to assault him in Hawara, in addition to supporting the terrorist," wrote MK Eliyahu.

He continues that "We can't let this go quietly, with our silence regarding her criminal act we encourage terror against us from the Arab community. Our message to the Arab community needs to be clear, whoever fights the state, loses. Whoever takes part and contributes, will gain".

In conclusion, Rabbi Eliyahu demands that the intern is fired from the hospital. "I call on you to take responsibility and to summon the intern to a hearing and suspend her immediately, we can't employ a worker who may harm a patient out of nationalistic revenge."