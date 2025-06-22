זירת נפילת טיל הבוקר צילום: דוברות מד"א

At least 30 missiles were launched after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles.

Magen David Adom reported at least ten impact sites. Twenty people were injured, including: a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel, and 19 in light condition. Ichilov Hospital reported that five people with light injuries, including two children, had arrived for treatment.

The sirens were sounded in the Sharon region, Gush Dan, the Jerusalem area, and the Jordan Valley.

Later, another barrage of five missiles was launched toward northern Israel as well.

Missile impacts were reported in Be'er Ya'akov, Ness Ziona, Tel Aviv, and Haifa — where impacts were documented without prior air raid warnings.

Firefighting teams are operating at the various scenes and have extinguished several fires caused by direct hits.

MDA EMT Moti Nissan said: "This is a large-scale scene of destruction. Several two-storey residential buildings were severely damaged, and some have collapsed. We arrived at the scene with significant forces, including mobile intensive care units, ambulances, and EMTs on medicycles. We immediately began searches together with the fire department and Home Front Command. We set up a casualty collection point in a safe area, where we are currently treating several mildly injured individuals, some of whom have already been evacuated to the hospital by MDA ambulances. We are fully prepared to provide medical care in case additional casualties are found during the ongoing searches."

Earlier, the Israel Air Force intercepted two UAVs that were launched from the east toward Israeli territory, likely from Iran. The drones were launched before the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Israel Airports Authority announced that due to the latest developments, following the US strike in Iran, Israel's airspace has been closed to incoming and outgoing flights.

"The public is requested to stay updated with the airlines. The land crossings to Sinai and Jordan are operating as usual," it stated.

