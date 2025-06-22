Iranian FM threatens US and Israel following US strike on Fordow nuclear site

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on Sunday morning to the US airstrike on the Fordow nuclear facility, issuing a threat against both the US and Israel.

"The United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by attacking Iran’s civilian nuclear installations," Araghchi charged.

He further warned, "This morning's events are outrageous and will have dire consequences for the future. All UN member states must be deeply concerned by this dangerous and criminal conduct."

“In accordance with the UN Charter and the clauses permitting legitimate self-defense, Iran reserves all options to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people,” he stated.

An Israeli official said on Sunday that the US had informed Israel in advance of the strike in Iran, and that the action was coordinated. American sources told Reuters that B-2 bombers were involved in the strike on the nuclear sites. According to one report, approximately 30 tons of explosives were dropped on the Fordow facility.

Fox News reported that the US deployed six MOP bunker-busting bombs on the Fordow site. In addition, 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched at nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

The Sabine News agency reported that "American bombers struck the entrance to the Fordow nuclear site at 2:10 a.m." However, the report noted that "the intensity of the explosions was not strong enough to be felt in the city of Qom."