Israelis have begun to develop a strategic hilltop overlooking several strategic highways in Samaria, including the Trans-Samaria Highway, the Huwara Bypass, and Tapuach Junction, which connects the roads to northern Samaria, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Jordan Valley. It also provides a commanding view of two Israeli towns, Tapuach and Evyatar.

The new hilltop will create a continuum of Israeli territory between the towns of Tapuach and Evyatar, breaking an otherwise steady line of Palestinian Authority territory along the entire north side of the Trans-Samaria Highway to Gitai Junction.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, is helping to secure the hilltop with dogs and drones. The orgaization has also begun holding search and rescue practices on the hilltop as part of its extensive work in locating missing persons throughout Israel.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented "I was privileged to recite the blessing of 'setting a boundary for the widow,' recited when one sees the Jewish people returning after having been exiled from their land."

"We welcome this development and were also asked to participate in the defense of the new and important settlement outpost."