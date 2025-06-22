We are privileged to be alive at this time, one that will never be forgotten, one in which the fate of nations will be decided.

Israel did all the heavy lifting, the dirty work, on behalf of its own survival, for the West, and for all humanity, The Jewish state's extraordinary military acheivement, coupled with the success of an amazing psy-op, one seemingly co-ordinated with the United States, has accomplished the destruction of Iran's almost imminent capacity to destroy Israel--has v' halila (G-d forbid).

President Trump gave Iran a chance to negotiate, an option which they refused to exercise. Iran has now paid the price. Trump immediately said that if the Iranian leadership truly wants "peace," they should come to the negotiating table. I fear they will not do so. They are engaged in an evil religious war and will not be willing to bear the "shame" of defeat.

I hope I am wrong. Khomeini may hit American bases and soldiers all across the Middle East. They are crazy enough to try to hit targets in the United States as well--and of course, in Israel, at which they have been launching ballistic misiiles and did so just this morning. Some say they have proxies at the ready, sleeper cells waiting to be activate.

Again, I hope I am wrong.

But for the moment, I am thrilled, proud, relieved.

Just yesterday, I wrote a more personal and psychologically oriented piece about the "matzav." Here's what I said.

It's easy for me to rage against all those who condemn Israel, who blame the Jewish state for the crimes that are actually committed against them and against their own people.

-Hamas/Iran keeps Gazans hostage and used them as unprotected human shields. Hamas steals food that Israel delivers to the Gazans--but the world's media and heads of state blame Israel for the allegedly hungry, even starving Gazan children.

-Israel--but not Egypt is condemned for creating cramped refugee camps in Gaza--even thought it is Egypt who refused Gazans under fire and in flight even temporary exit.

-Israel is condemned because it has tried to protect their citizens by building bomb shelters and safe rooms, and because it commands an Iron Dome to ward off as many rockets and ballistic missiles as it can. Hamas/Iran is not condemned for having failed to do so and all for the sake of propaganda that both Westerner and those in the East fall for each and every time.

I realize that anger and outrage about Jew hatred and Israelophobia is easier for me to express than to sit with grief, sorrow.

It is easier, psychologically, to expose the deeply flawed and hateful biases of the United Nations than it is for me to contemplate the loss of so many young Israelis in battle. How many funerals, how many shiva tents, can a small nation bear? How many lifelong injuries, including psychological injuries, will the Israelis have to--what?--keep on loving, engage in rehabilitating?

Israel will do so until the end of time.

Although Injuries sustained by Israelis all during the 21st century and since Iran declared war on Israel on 10/7 may be lifelong both for soldiers and for citizens.

Although I am far away from the Holy Land, I am still covering the waterfront. Watching I-24 around the clock, checking about twenty to thirty new sites daily, sometimes hourly, puts me on another kind of front line. I am tired--but I do not have to rush to a bomb shelter or a safe room. I am not awakened by warning sirens every few hours.

Funny though, for a week now, ever since Israel began bombing Iran's nuclear infrastructures, my sleep has been interrupted about every two hours.

Of course, I've made donations. But I've been writing to individual Israelis to ask how each one is, how their families are, how their children and grandchildren in the IDF are, and what, if anything, I can do to help.

After Israel's miraculous accomplishment and Trump's decisive action--I may actually sleep tonight.