חילוץ הקשישה מזירת הנפילה דוברות המשטרה

Border Police forces operated at multiple sites across Israel on Sunday morning in response to the barrage of rockets launched from Iran.

One of the most dramatic operations occurred in central Israel, where Border Police officers rescued an elderly woman from a safe room (Mamad) in a home that suffered a direct hit.

According to the Israel Police, officers from the Border Police's Internal Security Division broke down the door of the woman's apartment and safely evacuated her from the safe room. The officers also rescued the resident's dog from the scene.

Police emphasized that Border Police and Israel Police officers are working side by side with rescue and security teams in ongoing efforts to evacuate, rescue, and assist civilians in affected areas.

Forces are also active at other impact sites in the Central, Tel Aviv, and Coastal districts, in coordination with bomb disposal units, fire and rescue services, and medical teams.