Eliezer Rompler, one of the leaders of the "Lev Tahor" cult who was accused of severe child abuse offenses, was extradited to Israel late last week.

This operation was a complex, international collaboration between the Israeli police and authorities in El Salvador, where Rompler was arrested after attempting to flee Guatemala.

Rompler fled Israel in 2020 after an indictment was filed against him, accusing him of serious offenses involving vulnerable minors.

The extradition took place following a landmark extradition process approved by the court in El Salvador. Upon his arrival in Israel, he was brought for questioning at the Central Unit offices of the Jerusalem District Police.

The "Lev Tahor" affair, which has been under investigation for years, focuses on the cult's activities and severe abuse of vulnerable minors, who were recently officially recognized as victims of human trafficking.

In 2020, Rompler was first arrested in Israel and was later indicted by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office. He was released to house arrest by the court, but shortly after, he escaped the country.