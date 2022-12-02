Officials said that a stabbing attack of a Boarder Guard officer occurred in the Arab town of Hawara near Nablus .

According to a police spokesperson, the terrorist was neutralized.

The spokesperson said that several suspects approached the Border Guards operating in the Hawara area. Suddenly, a terrorist pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the guards. The guards responded by shooting and neutralizing the stabber.

The guard was evacuated for medical treatment with minor wounds.

