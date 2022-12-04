Canada has announced another round of sanctions against Iran, including a technology company that developed components of drones that the West says have been used by Russia to attack Ukraine, AFP reports.

"Canada will not stand idly by while the regime's human rights violations increase in scope and intensity against the Iranian people... (and it takes) actions that continue to threaten international peace," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement announcing the sanctions on Friday.

Canada had previously sanctioned two Iranian drone makers, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries.

Added in this new round were Baharestan Kish Company, which has contracted with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp to provide drone research.

Also making the Canadian sanctions list was Safiran Airport Services for having "coordinated Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, through which the Iranian regime transferred lethal Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russia," said the statement.

The ultra-conservative Revolutionary Guards-linked daily Javan, accused of disseminating "anti-Semitic messaging and the Iranian regime's propaganda", was also sanctioned.

Brigadier-general Morteza Talaei, senior judge Ali Ghanaatkar Mavardiani, and security forces commander Hassan Karami were slapped with sanctions too, according to AFP.

In July, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US had intelligence indicating that Russia is looking to Iran for UAVs.

He indicated at the time that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several UAVs for use in Ukraine, and train Russian forces to use these UAVs.

A month later, it was reported that Iran had begun training Russians to use its drones, though it was also noted that Russia is experiencing “numerous failures” and technical glitches with the drones it purchased from Iran.

In September, Ukraine reported the first Russian attacks carried out using Iranian-made drones, targeting the south of the country, including the strategic city of Odessa on the Black Sea.

At the start of October, Iranian-made drones were also reportedly used in an attack in the Ukrainian town of Bila Tserkva, southwest of the capital Kyiv.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, recently acknowledged for the first time that his country gave drones to Russia, saying that the deliveries happened before the war started. Iranian officials had previously denied sending any drones to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said in an address to the Ukrainian people that he knows Iran’s claims are false.