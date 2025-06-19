The IDF revealed on Thursday that the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Navy have so far intercepted hundreds of UAVs launched toward Israeli territory.

To date, over 95% of threats that posed a danger and approached Israeli airspace were successfully intercepted.

Observation units in the IAF and the Navy are operating in close coordination with IDF aerial defense arrays, aircraft, missile ships, and other security personnel to defend the skies of the State of Israel around the clock.

Alongside the offensive mission and the effort to degrade the Iranian regime’s firepower capabilities, IDF soldiers are operating to intercept the surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs fired in recent days toward Israeli territory that deliberately target population centers and are aimed at hitting Israeli civilians.