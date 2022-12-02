Rabbi Moshe Asman, the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, is urging Jewish soldiers fighting for the Russian army to give themselves up in order to avoid being killed by Ukrainian forces or be faced with having to kill Ukrainian civilians.

"It's better to end up in a Ukrainian prison than fight for Russia," he says.

Asman says that he has an agreement with the commander in charge of Russian captives allowing him to safeguard Jewish soldiers who are handed over to him instead of facing interrogation, possible prison terms, or a return to Russia following a prisoner exchange. "We'll take care of them", he promises.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Rabbi Asman also discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, and pointed out that Iran is providing drones to Russia to test their capabilities so they can eventually be used against Israel.

“I saw with my own eyes what happened there and the mass killing and the tens of thousands of Jewish refugees that were taken out from Ukraine. The war is continuing,” he says.