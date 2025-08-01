US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke to reporters in the White House and was asked about the possibility of re-engaging in talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

“Well, Iran has been acting very badly. They were decimated. Their nuclear capability, that potential, which could have happened within three or four weeks, was decimated. It's been obliterated. The Atomic Energy Commission said the place is just decimated. And now they can start again, but they'd start in different sites because they were hit,” said Trump.

“I tell you what, the job these pilots did with their B-2 bombers, those unbelievable machines, they traveled 36 hours without stopping,” he added.

Trump was also asked about the situation in Gaza, after being asked by a reporter whether he agrees with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments that what is occurring in Gaza is a genocide.

“Oh, it's terrible what's occurring there, yeah. It's a terrible thing. People are very hungry. You know, the United States gave $60 million for food. And it's a shame because nobody, you know, I don't see the results of it, and we gave it to people that in theory are watching over it fairly closely. We wanted Israel to watch over it. But part of the problem is Hamas is taking the money and they're taking the food,” Trump said.

“But we gave $60 million a couple of weeks ago. Nobody said anything about it. Nobody said thank you. But I didn't need to thank you. I just wanted the people to get fed. And we're helping out financially with that situation,” he added.