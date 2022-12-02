Senior IDF officials are looking into the possibility of removing IDF soldiers from guard positions in the Jewish area of Hebron, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, there are 10 to 15 positions of friction in the area.

If the decision is implemented, the soldiers at the positions will be replaced by Border Police officers. The IDF will remain in Hebron for the purpose of making arrests and fighting terrorism.

The purpose of the measure in question is to make it easier for IDF soldiers who are in operational employment in Hebron and encounter time and time again difficult and complex situations which do not at all involve fighting terrorism.

Just last Friday, two soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade were documented during a violent incident in Hebron. One of them was recorded punching a leftist activist and slamming him to the ground. The other was recorded saying: "Soon Ben Gvir will restore order here."

The two soldiers were suspended and the IDF opened an investigation. One of them was even sentenced to ten days in a military prison.