On Wednesday, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorist Amjad Muhammad Hassan Shaer, head of the Counterintelligence Directorate in Hamas’ General Security Apparatus, in northern Gaza.

The Counterintelligence Directorate is responsible for suppressing opposition to Hamas’ rule, thwarting espionage against the terrorist organization, and securing senior officials and assets of the terrorist organization within the Gaza Strip and outside of it.

The directorate represents a vital part of Hamas’ General Security Apparatus, which is responsible, among other things, for building an intelligence assessment that assists senior Hamas officials in decision-making and executing terror attacks against the State of Israel.

With the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops are continuing to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, an anti-tank missile post from which shots were fired toward IDF troops operating was dismantled in the area of Gaza City. No injuries were reported.

IDF troops are continuing their operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip, operating in the areas of Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, and Daraj Tuffah. The troops continue to locate and dismantle underground tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure sites.

Over the past day, in cooperation with ground forces, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, tunnels, anti-tank missile launch posts, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.