Channel 12 Arab affairs correspondent Ohad Hemo expressed strong skepticism on Sunday regarding recent claims that five sheikhs from Hebron proposed establishing a sovereign emirate in the city. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the sheikhs allegedly suggested cutting ties with the Palestinian Authority, aligning with the Abraham Accords, and forming an independent governing body.

In an interview with Kol Barama radio, Hemo criticized the report, calling it misleading. “It’s a spin, almost a deception,” he said. “These are the same voices we’ve heard for 20 years. There is an ongoing attempt by certain government elements to make it seem as if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has a simple solution. But we’ve seen this before, and there’s nothing new or significant here.”

Hemo echoed his remarks on Twitter. “It’s spin and deception. The people proposing this have not represented anyone for years. The Israeli government is trying to convince the public that the Palestinians have abandoned the idea of statehood. That’s far from the truth.”

Elior Levy, head of the Palestinian affairs desk at Kan, shared a similar view. “Anyone familiar with the complex Palestinian political landscape knows this headline is pure nonsense,” Levy wrote. “Sheikh Jabari has been floating such proposals for over 20 years. As always, these recycled ideas go nowhere. I’d suggest the Wall Street Journal stick to Wall Street and stay out of Hebron.”

The controversy follows the publication of a Wall Street Journal article reporting that five Hebron sheikhs sent a letter to Israeli Minister Nir Barkat. The letter allegedly proposes replacing the Palestinian Authority as the ruling body in Hebron, creating an independent police force, and recognizing Israel as the Jewish nation-state.

The letter also reportedly calls for replacing the Oslo Accords with a new agreement, regulating the entry of Hebron workers into Israel, and adopting a policy of “zero tolerance for terrorism.” According to the sheikhs, “The Hebron emirate will recognize Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and in return, Israel will recognize the Hebron emirate as the representative body for Arab residents in the Hebron region.”