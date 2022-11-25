The IDF on Friday suspended a soldier from the Givati Brigade who was documented attacking a left-wing activist in Hebron, while a second soldier was documented saying, “Ben Gvir will restore order here.”

The incident occurred as left-wing activists were holding a "solidarity visit" with Palestinian Arab families living in Hebron. One of the soldiers was recorded knocking an activist to the ground and punching him in the face.

A second video shows another soldier confronting an activist and telling him, "Ben Gvir is going to restore order here, there's nothing you can do." According to eyewitnesses who were present at the scene, the soldier then shouted at the activist: "I don't like leftists. Get out of here."

The IDF condemned the incident and decided to suspend the two soldiers. In addition, the IDF opened an investigation into the incident, led by the head of Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi condemned the incident and said it is “extremely serious and contrary to the values ​​of the IDF and its orders.”

“The commanders of the IDF and its soldiers are required to carry out their tasks with determination and in the best way while maintaining the value of human dignity and statesmanship. The procedures and instructions allow the soldiers freedom of action to carry out their mission, but they are not allowed to use force unnecessarily and they are not allowed to act violently."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)