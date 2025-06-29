The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has recently uncovered a significant Hamas terror infrastructure operating in the Hebron area, which was planning to carry out attacks against Israelis in the immediate future.

In a joint operation involving Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District, over 60 Hamas operatives were arrested. Most of them were released prisoners, involved in gathering intelligence, conducting shooting training, manufacturing explosives, and preparing bombs.

According to Shin Bet, this is the largest and most complex terror cell dismantled in Judea and Samaria in the past decade. During the operation, about 10 terrorist cells planning immediate attacks were thwarted. Additionally, 22 firearms, 11 hand grenades, and a large amount of ammunition were seized, alongside an underground hiding place used for storing weapons and sheltering wanted individuals.

Investigations also revealed the involvement of several of the arrested in past terror attacks. Among those arrested was a terrorist who participated in the 2010 shooting attack at the Be'er Naim junction, in which four Israelis—Yitzhak and Tali Ames, Kochava Even Chaim, and Avishai Schindler—were murdered. Furthermore, several individuals were arrested for supplying weapons for a 2023 attack at the Tunnel Checkpoint, in which Corporal Avraham Patna was killed.

A senior Shin Bet official stated, “Most of the members of the infrastructure are former prisoners and experienced in investigations. The group operated under strict secrecy and maintaining confidentiality, and its exposure is a top-tier intelligence and operational achievement.”

Serious indictments have been filed against the detainees, including charges of leading a terror organization, attempted murder with intent, and actual murder. Shin Bet and the IDF emphasized that they will continue to act decisively against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians, even if many years have passed since the offense was committed.