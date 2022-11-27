Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday denounced antisemitism in a tweet which appeared to be a response to former President Donald Trump’s meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and controversial rapper Kanye West.

“Anti-Semitism is a cancer. As Secretary, I fought to ban funding for anti-Semitic groups that pushed BDS,” wrote Pompeo.

“We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world’s oldest bigotry,” he added.

While the former Secretary of State did not specifically mention Trump, the former President has come under fire over the meeting with Fuentes and West, which took place at his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week.

According to media reports, Fuentes and West were seen dining with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, when West said he had asked the former president to be his vice presidential running mate in 2024.

While sources confirmed to Axios that Fuentes did attend the dinner with Trump and West, Trump told the news outlet that he had never met Fuentes before dining with him.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said in a statement. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about."

David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel during Trump’s tenure, condemned Trump’s association with West and Fuentes.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” Friedman wrote in a pair of tweets. “Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

The White House also condemned the meeting, with spokesman Andrew Bates saying, “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America - including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned.”