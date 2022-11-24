Rapper Kanye West said he asked former US President Donald Trump to be his 2024 presidential running mate when the two met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate this week.

West, whose Twitter account was restored on Sunday after being suspended over antisemitic content, wrote that he visited Mar-a-Lago to make the pitch to Trump. A Trump source confirmed the visit to The New York Post.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes,” West tweeted Tuesday night.

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” he asked, using Twitter’s poll feature to add buttons with the choices “That’s very Ye” or “That’s very Nay.”

West’s Twitter account was initially suspended after he had threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

West’s reinstatement on Twitter appears to be part of new owner Elon Musk’s policy of lifting bans imposed under his predecessors.

Trump himself was reinstated to Twitter by Musk on Saturday, a day after Musk ran a poll on the matter on his Twitter account.

West and Trump have met several times in the past, including in October 2018, a meeting in which Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, also took part.